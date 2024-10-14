Woodstock Corp Sells 5,429 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 4.1% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $42,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $484.78 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $496.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.19. The company has a market cap of $171.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.51, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,931.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.