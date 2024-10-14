Wrapped HBAR Price Reaches $0.0520 on Major Exchanges (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $14.10 million and $1.61 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,374,666 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 272,103,124.8154824 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05160896 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,570,898.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

