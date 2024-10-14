Xai Trading 3.1% Higher This Week (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. In the last week, Xai has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xai has a market cap of $148.42 million and approximately $23.14 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xai token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Xai alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.77 or 0.00254343 BTC.

Xai Profile

Xai’s launch date was January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,309,525,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,484,855 tokens. The official website for Xai is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,309,525,745.863508 with 673,183,357.5831829 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.21743243 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $18,303,828.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.