Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.49, but opened at $46.39. Yum China shares last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 361,466 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUMC. Citigroup raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

In other news, insider Jeff Kuai acquired 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $127,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat bought 3,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $129,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,637.12. Insiders bought a total of 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Yum China by 140.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

