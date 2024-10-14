Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Trading Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.40 and last traded at $30.52. 367,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,426,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZETA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 1,682.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Zeta Global by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.