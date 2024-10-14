Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 215,719 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.54% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $37,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,243.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,528.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298 over the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.21. 160,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,292. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.28.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

