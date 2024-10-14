Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis stock opened at $190.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.07 and a 200-day moving average of $176.25. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

