Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.04.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $310,659.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,059.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $310,659.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,059.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 10,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $718,594.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,817.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,074 shares of company stock valued at $9,595,146. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1,257.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 69.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

