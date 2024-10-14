Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
Zovio stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Zovio has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.
About Zovio
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.