Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 11107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZYME. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Zymeworks from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $940.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 179.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at about $579,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 51.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 255,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 86,797 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at $1,683,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,917,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,336,000 after purchasing an additional 441,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 401.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 58,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

