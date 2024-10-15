1,184 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the third quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $1,976,000. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

