155 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Purchased by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDR opened at $196.71 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.44 and its 200-day moving average is $169.61.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

