1,619 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Purchased by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,185,000 after buying an additional 65,763 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,582,000 after acquiring an additional 128,161 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,689 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 70,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.