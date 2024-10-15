1,797 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Acquired by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWK. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 105.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWK opened at $117.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.