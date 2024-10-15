3,212 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 9,143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $503,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $232,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,314.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average is $69.19. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

