42,896 Shares in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Acquired by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Sagimet Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sagimet Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SGMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sagimet Biosciences from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sagimet Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Performance

SGMT stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Sagimet Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sagimet Biosciences

In related news, Chairman George Kemble sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $74,891.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 118,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,256.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sagimet Biosciences news, Chairman George Kemble sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $74,891.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,256.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eduardo Bruno Martins sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $25,906.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,760.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,958 shares of company stock worth $178,224. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sagimet Biosciences

(Free Report)

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagimet Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.