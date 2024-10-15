5,377 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Purchased by Paladin Wealth LLC

Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,377 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 340.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 42.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 773.7% during the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 1,411,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,972 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWN opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

