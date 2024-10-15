6,928 Shares in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 30,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.9 %

ADUS stock opened at $131.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.83 and a 200 day moving average of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $136.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $65,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,695.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $65,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,695.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,917 shares of company stock worth $3,050,082. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

