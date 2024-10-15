8,285 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Bought by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $48.93. 719,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,986. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

