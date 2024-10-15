89,060 Shares in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Purchased by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 89,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,152,000. Chord Energy accounts for 5.9% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chord Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,140,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,485.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chord Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

CHRD traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.68. 286,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.26. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $126.96 and a one year high of $190.23. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.43 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 17.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.