AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Raised to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SKFRY stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

