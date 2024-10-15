Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Up 37.9% in September

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the September 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 12.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 23.3% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of JEQ opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $6.39.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

