Achain (ACT) Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week

Achain (ACT) traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $0.52 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000729 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

