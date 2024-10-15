ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $57.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. ACI Worldwide traded as high as $52.97 and last traded at $52.75, with a volume of 28109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACIW. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACI Worldwide

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 340,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 35.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 47,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 345.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 28,035 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.