ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the September 15th total of 38,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other ACRES Commercial Realty news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,159 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $130,109.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 524,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,224,283.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 101,173 shares of company stock worth $2,487,360 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACR opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 100.49 and a current ratio of 100.49. ACRES Commercial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 2.05.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

