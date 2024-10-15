Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.38.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $131.81 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $136.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.83 and a 200-day moving average of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $502,695.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,687.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,082. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 64.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 40.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Stories

