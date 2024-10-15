Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Adecoagro from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adecoagro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.63.

AGRO stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $411.42 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 95.5% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,526,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,654 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $843,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Adecoagro by 10.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,932,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,379,000 after acquiring an additional 561,352 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

