Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT Lowered to $92.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.11.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $111.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.49. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $119.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,543,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,335,000 after purchasing an additional 73,028 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,681,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,910,000 after purchasing an additional 199,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,754,000 after purchasing an additional 102,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

