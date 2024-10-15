AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAW) Short Interest Down 13.2% in September

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AGBA Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AGBAW opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. AGBA Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.45.
About AGBA Group
