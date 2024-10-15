AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAW) Short Interest Down 13.2% in September

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGBA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGBAW opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. AGBA Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.45.

About AGBA Group

AGBA Group Holding Limited together with its subsidiaries provides wealth management and healthcare institution services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business segments. The Platform Business segment operates as a financial supermarket that offers financial products, such as life insurance, pensions, property-casualty insurance, stock brokerage, mutual funds, money lending, and real estate agency services.

