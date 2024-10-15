AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Up 11.0% in September

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the September 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $615,985.37. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,220,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 15.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Trading Down 0.3 %

AGCO opened at $99.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AGCO has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $130.26.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AGCO will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

