Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,050. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,699 shares of company stock worth $77,350. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 39.8% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $834,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $666.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

