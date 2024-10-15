Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $320.37 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $320.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.49. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.