Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.88 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 2.2% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 51,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 400.0% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $88.46 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average is $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

View Our Latest Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.