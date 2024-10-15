Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,787,000 after purchasing an additional 59,381 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $1,280,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $121.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $121.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.64, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 433.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $993,127.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $993,127.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,503 shares of company stock worth $3,511,505 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

