Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 173 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,909.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,909.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,532 shares of company stock worth $1,507,309. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $164.38 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $164.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.53. The stock has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.