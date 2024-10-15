Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 386 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.89.

Shares of WM stock opened at $213.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.95 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.42.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

