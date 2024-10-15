Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,364 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in AT&T by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

