Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Takes $255,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 7,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $98.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

