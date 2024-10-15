Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $392.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $393.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $373.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.79. The company has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

