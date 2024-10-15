Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 2.0% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 18.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 108,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

