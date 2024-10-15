Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Alpha Tau Medical Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DRTS stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a market cap of $151.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRTS. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 83.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 83.7% in the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 338,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

