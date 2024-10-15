Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Cut by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.2% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.40. 4,853,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,717,080. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

