Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) PT Raised to $21.00

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

AS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amer Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Amer Sports stock opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Amer Sports has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Amer Sports had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amer Sports

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AS. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amer Sports during the first quarter worth about $7,301,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $5,705,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.