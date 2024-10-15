American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Colliers Securities

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Colliers Securities from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AHR. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Healthcare REIT

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at about $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.