Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $505.99 and last traded at $505.99, with a volume of 1418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $504.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $473.56.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

