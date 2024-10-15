Analysts Set Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target at $134.23

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $134.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day moving average of $140.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $11,928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,951,359.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $11,928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,951,359.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $17,205,057.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,798,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,556,513.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,896 shares of company stock valued at $74,027,852 over the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

