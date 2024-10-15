Analysts Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Target Price at C$32.77

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.55.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE opened at C$24.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.82 and a 1 year high of C$29.96.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.19). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of C$14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.0660125 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

Insider Activity at Cenovus Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,280.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.92 per share, with a total value of C$197,280.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Murray bought 3,200 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.54 per share, with a total value of C$72,112.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 152,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,477 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Stories

