Analysts Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Target Price at C$27.01

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.01.

LB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of LB stock opened at C$26.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.46. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$24.45 and a 1-year high of C$29.49.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.03. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of C$256.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8414986 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is -303.23%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

