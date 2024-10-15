Analysts Set Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Target Price at C$8.96

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. ATB Capital upped their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cormark lifted their price target on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$747,351.94. In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total value of C$747,351.94. Also, Director Kimberly Sue Montgomery sold 28,239 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$234,383.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,112 shares of company stock worth $1,541,016. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$8.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$649.12 million, a PE ratio of 221.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$4.43 and a 12 month high of C$9.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.69.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

