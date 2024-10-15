Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/14/2024 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $47.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Halliburton is now covered by analysts at Dbs Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

8/29/2024 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,852,345. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

